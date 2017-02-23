A student of the College of Health Technology, Ijero-Ekiti in Ekiti State, Busayo Kayode, has been arrested by the State Police Command for allegedly setting up her close friend to be raped by 10 cultists in the school.

ALSO READ: "Lord Have Mercy: Cultists kidnap, gang rape 15-yr-old girl"

Punch reports that Kayode who is a member of a cult group in the school known as Act Very Effective (AVE), lured her bosom friend into a bush on the school premises, where the 10 men pounced on her and took turns to rape her while the suspect watched.

According to a top police officer in charge of the case, the rape was part of the initiation process where female students who intend joining the cult are blindfolded and gang-raped by cult members.

“They are thereafter warned to shut their mouth as initiates or risk losing their lives. But the last victim defied the threat and reported to her parents who informed the police, which led to the arrest of three of the cult members including Busayo who happened to be her close friend,” the officer said.

During their investigations, the police were said to have discovered that Kayode was in charge of recruiting female students of the institution into the cult.

ALSO READ: "Wickedness: Woman sets up best friend to be gang-raped in Lagos"

The state Police Commissioner, Wilson Inalegwu who confirmed the arrest of Kayode and three other cult members, said they would soon be charged to a court at the conclusion of investigations.