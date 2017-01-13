A student who could not control his jealousy has been sentenced to 12 years in prison without an option of fine, for allegedly slitting the throat of his lover after he suspected that she was cheating on him.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the convict, Luka Shuaibu, a diploma student in the Department of Tourism and Leisure Management of the Adamawa State Polytechnic, Adamawa State, had committed the dastardly act in October 2016, when he attempted to kill his girlfriend, Sekina Ishaya, by slitting her throat in a jealous pang.

The victim, also a Tourism and Leisure Management student, was allegedly attacked by the enraged Shuaibu after he allegedly saw her another man and suspected that she was cheating on him.

Shuaibu was sentenced by Magistrate Shehu Ahmad, the Chief Magistrate of the Yola Magistrate Court, who, while passing his sentence, said the court found the accused guilty of an attempt to commit culpable homicide and causing grievous bodily hurt to his female lover.

The magistrate said the sentence was based on the witnesses’ testimonies as well as the admission of guilt by the convict, noting that the parties could file an appeal if not satisfied with his judgment.

Shuaibu was sentenced to seven years for committing grievous bodily hurt and another five years for attempted homicide, bringing the sentence to 12 years.