A 23-year-old student, Muhammad Sani, was on Friday arraigned in a Kano Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping a 9-year-old orange seller.

Sani, who resides at Dawanau Quarters, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano, is being tried on a charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Mr Iliyasu Muhammad, told the court that one Umar Garba of the same address, reported the case at Dawakin Tofa Police Division, Kano, on Feb.22.

He said that the offence was committed on Feb. 20, at about 7.30 p.m., at Dawanau Quarter in Kano.

Muhammad alleged that the accused deceived the victim and lured her into his room, situated at the same address, with the pretext to buy some oranges from her.

“The accused forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her inside his room,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Halima Nasir, ordered the remand of the accused in prison and adjourned the case till March.20, for further mention.