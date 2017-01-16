Jungle Justice Student beaten to stupor for stealing generator (Photos)

A student of the Abia State Polytechnic barely escaped death after an angry mob was bent on setting him ablaze for allegedly stealing a generating set.

  • Published:
The thief and the generator play

The thief and the generator

(Facebook)

Hypocrisy 2 men stripped naked for stealing cassava
Fear God O! Thieves who stole from church beaten to pulp by mob in Delta
Jungle Justice Suspected thief tied to tree, beaten to pulp in Benin (Photos)
Jungle Justice Bag snatcher stripped naked in Ondo
Everyday For The Thief... 2 robbery suspects nabbed in Ikorodu during failed operation
Thief In Uniform Soldier beaten to pulp for stealing phone in Delta
Jungle Justice Cable thief given muddy treatment in Anambra (Graphic Photos)
Jungle Justice Goat thief paraded in Edo

But for divine intervention, a student of the Abia State Polytechnic, Abia State, Mark Chimobi Okoro, would have been dead by now after an angry mob descended on him and beat him to stupor for stealing a generating set.

ALSO READ: “Jungle Justice: Angry mob batter car thief in Kano”

According to an eyewitness who posted the story on Facebook, Okoro, a student of Business Administration Management department in the institution, was caught red-handed while attempting to steal the generator in Aba, the commercial nerve center of the state.

play

 

The angry crowd quickly went into the jungle justice mode and stripped him naked before beating him mercilessly and would have set him on fire but for the pleas of some elders who prevailed on the crowd from taking laws into their hands.

“I saw when he left and came back with a generator, I knew he stole it because that’s what he has been doing.

Just the next morning, I head someone was caught and beaten on his way to sell a stolen generator when I went to check I notice he was the one,” the witness wrote.

ALSO READ: “Jungle Justice: Car snatcher beaten to stupor in Abia”

play

 

The suspect was later dragged to a nearby police station where he was taken into custody.

More

Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Pretty Mike Club owner explains why he puts leashes on womenbullet
2 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
3 Benson Okonkwo Nollywood actor comes under fire for kissing man on...bullet

Gist

In Lagos Court remands 3 jobless men in prison
Ifeoluwa is now regretting campaigning for President Buhari
Turn Coat Lady regrets campaigning for Buhari
The fetish items and the GO
End Times Charms, coffins, underwear found in Edo church (Photos)
Armed Forces Remembrance Day When your husband dies fighting Boko Haram