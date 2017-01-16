But for divine intervention, a student of the Abia State Polytechnic, Abia State, Mark Chimobi Okoro, would have been dead by now after an angry mob descended on him and beat him to stupor for stealing a generating set.

According to an eyewitness who posted the story on Facebook, Okoro, a student of Business Administration Management department in the institution, was caught red-handed while attempting to steal the generator in Aba, the commercial nerve center of the state.

The angry crowd quickly went into the jungle justice mode and stripped him naked before beating him mercilessly and would have set him on fire but for the pleas of some elders who prevailed on the crowd from taking laws into their hands.

“I saw when he left and came back with a generator, I knew he stole it because that’s what he has been doing.

Just the next morning, I head someone was caught and beaten on his way to sell a stolen generator when I went to check I notice he was the one,” the witness wrote.

The suspect was later dragged to a nearby police station where he was taken into custody.