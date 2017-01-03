Strong Love Man who wedded 2 women at the same time says he loves them equally

A man has created a buzz on social media after he posted photos of his wedding to two women at the same time.

  Published:
Isiaka Dahiru and his two brides play

Isiaka Dahiru and his two brides

(Facebook)

A 30-year-old man has caused a stir after he wedded two women at the same time in Nasarawa State, claiming that he loves his two wives in equal measure.

The fortunate groom, Isiaka Dahiru, got married to the two women, Rashida and Khadija on Saturdya, December 31, 2016, in an Islamic Nikah and has been justifying his decision by claiming that the two women are the loves of his life.

Speaking on the marriage, Dahiru who said he had been dating Rashida before divorcing his first wife, said:

"I have been dating one of the wives, Rashida, since before I divorced my first wife. My life ambition was to marry only two wives. But after the divorce, I met Khadija at my workplace and I fell in love with her.

There is good understanding among us. They call themselves sisters, eat together in the same plate. They are just sisters. I love them both with equal degree.

They showed me deep love and care too. They possess everything I need in a woman. So, I couldn’t resist marrying them both at a time."

However, Dahiru’s decision to wed two women at the same time has been met with derision as many people on social media have been castigating him, with some saying he is digging his own grave by marrying two women on the same day, no matter how much he loves them.

Love In Sharing 3 women married to the same man fight over sex

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

