#StrandedBae Ladies, never leave home without vex money

With the dating scene the way it is, ladies must always go out with extra cash on them.

  • Published:
Vex money is essential play

Vex money is essential

(financialjuneteenth)

Two school teachers who stopped working after 8 years with $1 million in the bank reveal how they stayed motivated to save
An investigation into the former president of the 'poor man's Harvard' has expanded
The 10 tech jobs that pay the most, no matter where you work
2024 Olympic Games Budapest's 'dream dissolves'
"Logan" Here's what the critics are saying
In US Crude threats and bribery stir unease in Atlanta
Lord Have Mercy Man dumps daughter’s corpse inside canal
The Fed won't hike rates in March, but it still wants to keep Wall Street guessing
In Iraq Forces poised for Mosul airport assault
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star has a crazy car collection

On Sunday, February 19, 2017, #StrandedBae was a trending topic on Twitter.

The story was about a woman who was stranded in a city after she came to see the guy who flew her out on Valentine's Day.

As comical as the story is, it's amazing to find out that some women go out without having any money on them. This is a recipe for disaster.

 

As an adult, man or woman, you should have it at the back of your mind that anything can happen when you go out and you need extra cash on you.

The #strandedbae highlights how dating and interactions with the opposite sex have become. Nothing is straightforward. A simple visit to a guy's house is filled with expectations, riddles and land mines.

The culture of entitlement by men has ruined many dating experiences and has left women stranded. With so many complexities surrounding dating and interactions, women should walk around with what is known as vex money.

According to Urban Dictionary, vex money is "the extra bit of money a woman will carry with her on a date." This money comes in handy especially when the man she goes on a date with acts all shady refuses to take her home or pay for her trip back.

Definition of vex money play

Definition of vex money

(Pinterest)

 

During my days at the University of Lagos, a lot of chicks never went out without vex money. These were the days club boys and Yahoo boys reigned supreme. If you decided to throw caution to the wind, then better say your prayers.

UNILAG play

University of Lagos

(Press)

 

I once heard a story (you know those stories that were so popular they became legends) back in UNILAG of a babe who was raped by a bunch of club boys she went out to party with.

She didn't have any vex money on her and depended on the boys to take her back home. On their way back, the guys stopped the car and raped her. Yeah, sad story. This further drives home the point- never ever leave home without vex money.

Ladies stay cashed up before you go out play

Ladies stay cashed up before you go out

(Favim )

 

Ladies, your safety should be paramount. You do not want to be left stranded on the road at 3am when a guy kicks you out of his house. If you do not have extra cash on you, stay at home.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Doomsayer 'If Buhari does not die in office, then I am not a man of God'...bullet
2 Yoruba mythology The reason why ancient gods are appearing in pop culturebullet
3 Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Peter to go to God in prayersbullet

Gist

Court gavel
In Abuja Man accused of N3,000 iron rod theft gets N100,000 bail
Tattoos should be covered at the office
Tattoos Cover up your ink at the workplace
Court gavel
In Lagos Radio repairer in court for allegedly stabbing man with broken bottle
Brand rewards consumers with special valentine dinner treat.
Three Crowns Milk Brand rewards consumers with special valentine dinner treat