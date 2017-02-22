StrandedBae Ladies, never leave home without vex money

On Sunday, February 19, 2017, #StrandedBae was a trending topic on Twitter.

The story was about a woman who was stranded in a city after she came to see the guy who flew her out on Valentine's Day.

As comical as the story is, it's amazing to find out that some women go out without having any money on them. This is a recipe for disaster.

Lmao this man made sure his friends had a place to stay but left his girl stranded. What type of nigga does that — $ (@__iamqueenk) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

As an adult, man or woman, you should have it at the back of your mind that anything can happen when you go out and you need extra cash on you.

The #strandedbae highlights how dating and interactions with the opposite sex have become. Nothing is straightforward. A simple visit to a guy's house is filled with expectations, riddles and land mines.

The culture of entitlement by men has ruined many dating experiences and has left women stranded. With so many complexities surrounding dating and interactions, women should walk around with what is known as vex money.

According to Urban Dictionary, vex money is "the extra bit of money a woman will carry with her on a date." This money comes in handy especially when the man she goes on a date with acts all shady refuses to take her home or pay for her trip back.

During my days at the University of Lagos, a lot of chicks never went out without vex money. These were the days club boys and Yahoo boys reigned supreme. If you decided to throw caution to the wind, then better say your prayers.

I once heard a story (you know those stories that were so popular they became legends) back in UNILAG of a babe who was raped by a bunch of club boys she went out to party with.

She didn't have any vex money on her and depended on the boys to take her back home. On their way back, the guys stopped the car and raped her. Yeah, sad story. This further drives home the point- never ever leave home without vex money.

Ladies, your safety should be paramount. You do not want to be left stranded on the road at 3am when a guy kicks you out of his house. If you do not have extra cash on you, stay at home.