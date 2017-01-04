Stiff Price Unemployed man granted N150,000 bail for stealing N9000

A 47-yr-old man is paying a steep price for breach of peace and stealing from a church offertory box.

A 27-year-old man has been arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, for stealing N9,200 from the church offering box.

The accused identified as, Williams Eromosele, faced trial on a two-count charge of stealing and breach of peace, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The court heard that Eromosele committed the offences on January 3, 2017, at 11:00 am at the Catholic Church on Musa Yar'dua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos state.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Friday Mameh, said that the accused also behaved in an irresponsible manner which was tantamount to a breach of the peace by unlawfully entering the church to steal from the offertory box.

He said, “The accused dipped his hands into the box and stole N9, 200.”

According to Mameh, the offences contravened Sections 166(d) and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Eromosele, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N150, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs A. A. Adetunji, also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

She added that the addresses of the sureties must be verified before the case was adjourned to January 25 for mention.

