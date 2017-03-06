Osho Free Stampede kills 8 in Zambia

No fewer than eight people have been killed in Lusaka, Zambia, during an outreach program where free food was shared.

News reports have revealed the unfortunate demise of eight people who were killed in a stampede in Lusaka on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Vanguard reports that the sad incident occurred while The Church of Christ gave out food parcels in a sports complex.

Zambian police also revealed that no fewer than 28 others were injured in the stampede that saw almost 35, 000 people flooding the venue.

ALSO READ: Woman dies in stampede while struggling for Gov.'s money gift

A statement by the police read, “We have since dispersed the gathering and an inquiry into the matter has been instituted."

According to the World Bank, sixty percent of the citizens of Zambia live below the poverty level, with another forty-two percent considered extremely poor.

May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.

