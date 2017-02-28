Spiritual Sex Man raped every night by 2 female spirits cries for help

Eliud Njoroge, a man resided in Kangemi, Kenya, has narrated how two female spirits visit him at night to forcefully undress him and sucked his penis.

This daily strange occurrence began in the year 2012 according to Njoroge who shared his encounter with The Nairobian News.

The incident has already cost him his marriage in addition to the pain and weakness he experiences after the unsolicited sexual experience with the spirits.

“The problem started around 2012. That particular night, I heard footsteps and a girl crying outside my house.

“It was so real. I went out to see what was happening. I saw two women who upon seeing me, vanished.

“Days later, my wife traveled upcountry and the two women appeared again. This time, they came to my bed, forcefully undressed me and started sucking my penis.

“I was in a lot of pain and didn’t comprehend what was going on. I remember waking up very tired and weak,” Njoroge disclosed.

According to the Kenyan man, who is now seeking deliverance from a local preacher, the occurrence with the spirits often happens whenever he sleeps unclad.