Spiritual Sex Man raped every night by 2 female spirits cries for help

The Kenyan man stated that his sexual intercourse with the two spirits had gone on for five years.

  • Published:
Sex with ghosts play

Sex with ghosts.

(Press)

Tragic Zimbabwean man gang-raped by 4 women
No Nonsense Police sounds warning to cultists in Akwa Ibom
Busted! Randy sex-for-marks lecturer disgraced in Niger (Graphic Photos)
Castrate Him 11-months-old baby bleeds uncontrollably after rape by uncle (Graphic Photos)
'Konji Wahala' Homeless couple break into apartment to have sex
Total Madness 'Raping married women, under-aged girls fortifies me' - Suspect
In Niger Police Command arrests 104 suspects, recovers 672 cattle

Eliud Njoroge, a man resided in Kangemi, Kenya, has narrated how two female spirits visit him at night to forcefully undress him and sucked his penis.

This daily strange occurrence began in the year 2012 according to Njoroge who shared his encounter with The Nairobian News.

The incident has already cost him his marriage in addition to the pain and weakness he experiences after the unsolicited sexual experience with the spirits.

“The problem started around 2012. That particular night, I heard footsteps and a girl crying outside my house.

“It was so real. I went out to see what was happening. I saw two women who upon seeing me, vanished.

“Days later, my wife traveled upcountry and the two women appeared again. This time, they came to my bed, forcefully undressed me and started sucking my penis.

“I was in a lot of pain and didn’t comprehend what was going on. I remember waking up very tired and weak,” Njoroge disclosed.

ALSO READ: Man murders girlfriend, has sex with corpse

According to the Kenyan man, who is now seeking deliverance from a local preacher, the occurrence with the spirits often happens whenever he sleeps unclad.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Morning Teaser 'My husband has turned me into a prostitute'bullet
2 Castrate Him 11-months-old baby bleeds uncontrollably after rape by...bullet
3 Tonto Dikeh Actress’ revelation about ex-husband proves the Yoruba...bullet

Gist

Fulani herdsmen (File Photo)
In Ondo Court remands herdsman in prison for attempting to kidnap colleague
An angry mob (not pictured).
In Kenya Mob batter man who slept with daughter's corpse, beats him to death
Nigerian Courtroom
In Kano Court remands 28-year-old man for allegedly defiling 11-year-old boy
Court gavel
In Abuja 3 men bag 4 months imprisonment for stealing tricycle parts