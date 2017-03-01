Social Media Week Can banks survive the digital onslaught?

In this age where digital technologies have dissolved the boundaries between industry sectors and is rewriting how we manage our lives, it is clear that competition for banks is no longer just banks and now includes Telcos, Tech companies and anyone who can leverage smart phones to enable fully personalized interactions and services.

Thus, Banks must rethink their strategy into one that ensures that they are playing a deeper role in people’s social and commercial lives, positioning themselves at the centre of an extended ecosystem that offers customers benefits beyond banking.

This Friday, March 3, 2017, at 9am, Segun Agbaje, Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, will be speaking at the Social Media Week, about the future of banking at a time where everything is going digital, social and mobile.