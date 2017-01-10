Smelling Wrath Two arraigned in court for smearing feces on each other

A hairdresser and a driver have been arraigned for public fighting and polluting the atmosphere with faeces.

The Police have arraigned a hairdresser and a driver before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, for allegedly engaging in a public fight.

The News Agency Of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the accused, Michael Godwin, 30, and Gbemisola Adejumo, both of NW6/116 Ayorinde street, Queen cinema, Adamasingba area, Ibadan, were brought before the court on a two-count charge of public fighting and polluting the atmosphere with faeces.

The court heard of how Godwin and Gbemisola engaged in a public fight on January 5, at about 7:30 am at their residents in Queen cinema area, Ibadan.

Prosecutor, Sgt. Salewa Hammed said, ”During the fight, the two accused persons allegedly fought each other by pouring faeces on themselves thereby polluting the atmosphere with faeces.

“This makes it noxious to the health of the general public.”

According to Hammed, the fight ensued between the accused persons over the use of the toilet in the compound.

“It was Godwin that first entered the restroom before Gbemisola knocked and asked Godwin to come out as she was pressed, later it led to a fight between them,” he said.

Hammed stated that the offence contravened section 83 and 247 (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II Laws of Oyo State 2000.

However, the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them in court.

Chief Magistrate Mrs Abiona Richard granted the accused to bail in the sum of N75,000, with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that one of the sureties must have a National Identity Card, while the second surety must be gainfully employed.

NAN reports that the case was later adjourned until March 3, for hearing.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences.
