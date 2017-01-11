SME Conference 1.0 VConnect, Facebook set to host 200 SMEs in Lagos

VConnect, Nigeria’s largest business search and review website, is excited to announce the SME Conference 1.0.

Organized in partnership with Facebook, the SME Conference 1.0 is an invite-only one-day event aimed at exposing over 200 small businesses to innovative ways they can power business growth through strategies that startups already take for granted.

According to Meher Melwani (nee Priya Amarnani), VConnect head of communications, the conference will also expose businesses to the current trends around small business financing.

“Our hypothesis is that more than 70% of small businesses in Nigeria lack access to funding,” says Meher Melwani.

“Conversations at SME Conference 1.0 will deep-dive into how small businesses can find innovative ways to get growth funding and the best ways to deploy these funds.”

More than a dozen industry masterminds will speak at the event which will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions and masterclasses.

Jennifer Fong, Strategic Product Partnership manager at Facebook says the conference will give SMEs instructive ideas for real growth in 2017.

“We are excited about this gathering. Internet tools have made entrepreneurship far easier than it was a few years ago,” says Jennifer.

“This conference will bring these SMEs up to speed on the resources and technologies available to them, and we are excited about this kind of empowerment.”

SME Conference 1.0 is organized by VConnect and Facebook. The event date is January 19, 2017. Entry is free, but you have to register.

Go here to request an invite . Registration closes on January 17, 2017.

SME Conference 1.0 is sponsored by Airtel and Diamond Bank with support from BusinessDay, techcityng.com, Nobel Carpets, Pulse.ng, Cool FM; Wazobia FM; Nigeria Info and Wazobia TV.