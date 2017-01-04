Sickening Teenager live-streams suicide

Livestreamed suicide is quickly becoming the norm on social media but it is every bit as morbid as it should be.

A 12-year-old, Katelyn Nichole Davis joined the trend after she livestreamed her suicide by hanging on December 30, 2016.

A student of Cedartown Middle School, who hailed from Silver Creek, Polk County, Georgia, Katelyn had lived with her mother prior to the incident.

Th circumstances surrounding her suicide and what may have provoked it, remains unknown.

Katelyn is hardly the first to indulge in this sickening trend and sadly, will not be the last.