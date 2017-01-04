Sickening Teenager live-streams suicide

A 12-year-old girl has live-streamed her suicide by hanging for the world to see.

  • Published:
Katelyn Nichole Davis play

Katelyn Nichole Davis

Livestreamed suicide is quickly becoming the norm on social media but it is every bit as morbid as it should be.

A 12-year-old, Katelyn Nichole Davis joined the trend after she livestreamed her suicide by hanging on December 30, 2016.

ALSO READ: Teenager live streams her own suicide on Periscope [Video]

A student of Cedartown Middle School, who hailed from Silver Creek, Polk County, Georgia, Katelyn had lived with her mother prior to the incident.

Th circumstances surrounding her suicide and what may have provoked it, remains unknown.

Katelyn is hardly the first to indulge in this sickening trend and sadly, will not be the last.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

