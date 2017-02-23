Seun Kuti Afrobeat act inspires new comic series

Seun Kuti's lifestyle has inspired a new comic series aptly titled 'Anikulapo'.

  • Published:
Seun Kuti play

Seun Kuti

(Instagram/shotsdboss)

#StrandedBae Ladies, never leave home without vex money
"Logan" Here's what the critics are saying
Nigerian Comics The battle between religious beliefs and mythology
The new season of 'Archer' takes place in 1947 — watch the trailer
Too Sweet Lady recreates everyday life with her boyfriend in form of hilarious comics [Photos]
Showing At The Cinemas "Something Wicked," "Sunday and Lolade," "Hire a Man," "The Guest"
Odd Enough There's going to be a 'Love Actually' sequel (Kind Of)
"Suicide Squad" Mel Gibson is in talks to direct sequel
Yoruba mythology The reason why ancient gods are appearing in pop culture
"Logan" New clip features X-23

If you love comics and Afrobeat then you should know that there is a new comic book in town tailor-made for you.

Vortex Comics is about to publish an R-rated comic named Anikulapo. The central character is loosely based on Afrobeat act and activist Seun Kuti who is pretty much a bad guy in real life.

Anikulapo is the name of the anti-hero Afrobeat artist who has the power of summoning an orisa. He considers it his duty and responsibility to fight corrupt politicians with any means at his disposal. 

Anikulapo play

Anikulapo

(Konbini/Vortex )

 

Anikulapo is not a lone ranger. He has seven wives (sounds familiar) who help him on his mission. His wives use Nguni and Calinda (old African fighting techniques) to help Anikulapo make Nigeria a better place.

Anikulapo comic play

Anikulapo comic

(Konbini/Vortex )

 

"The comic preaches revolution, change and political-socio-economic freedom which we believe can bring a certain level of consciousness to the youth and adults alike," founder and creative director of Vortex Comics Somto Ajuluchukwu told Konbini.

Anikulapo Comic play

Anikulapo Comic

(Konbini/Vortex )

 

Vortex Comics has partnered with Seun Kuti and the legendary Egypt 80 band to present a night of great Afrobeat music at the New Afrikan Shrine called REVOLUTION NIGHTS.

The battle between religious beliefs and mythology play

The battle between religious beliefs and mythology

(Vortex Comics)

 

Nigerian comics have been on the rise within the last few years as publishers have found more innovative ways to present African spirituality to a largely conservative audience.

Also, Lagos Comic Con has helped to bolster the comic industry in Nigerian with its annual event.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Doomsayer 'If Buhari does not die in office, then I am not a man of God'...bullet
2 Xenophobia Why do some South Africans hate Nigerians?bullet
3 Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Peter to go to God in prayersbullet

Gist

Busayo Kayode and other suspects
Enemy In Disguise Student sets up bosom friend to be raped by 10 cultists in Ekiti
Music is just like sex
Pleasure Music gives you the same feeling as sex and drugs
Congo DRC
Congo DRC Believe it or not, this country is too broke to hold elections
Prophet Anointed Bernard claims he can enlarge manhoods
Miracle Working God Malawian prophet claims he can enlarge manhood