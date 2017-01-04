See Gobe Mother abducts son to get N5M ransom from husband in Yobe

A woman has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), in Yobe State for allegedly kidnapping her own son and demanding a ransom of N5 million from her husband.

Daily Trust reports that the woman identified as Barakat, had connived with her friend known as Rukayat, and another accomplice to abduct the 10-year-old boy.

The unnamed accomplice was said to have placed a call to Barakat’s husband, Yusuf, demanding the ransom money before the child could be released.

However, the woman's husband negotiated with the kidnappers and they agreed to accept the sum of N2 million but unknown to them, he had informed the DSS of the kidnap and before the payment could be made, the woman was arrested.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Bitrus Noam who confirmed the incident, said the case was being handled by the DSS.

ASP Noam narrated that Yusuf reported the matter to the DSS after repeated calls and text messages by the alleged kidnappers and investigation by the operatives led to the arrest of the mother who confessed to having stage-managed her son’s kidnap.

During interrogation, Barakat was said to have confessed that she decided to kidnap her son after she had earlier asked the husband to buy her a new car which he declined.

Shocked by the action of his wife, Yusuf was said to have divorced her immediately before taking his son home.