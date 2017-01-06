Satan’s Agent Pastor arrested for stealing cars in Anambra

A popular man of God and the General Overseer of a church in Anambra State has been arrested following allegations of stealing cars.

A man of God and the General Overseer of the Freedom City Ministry, Rev. Ugo Sam, has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for allegedly using a master key to steal various costly cars.

South-East News reports that Rev. Sam whose church is located at 77, Ezeiweka Road, Awada Layout, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of state, was nabbed by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F_SARS), Awkuzu, where is being detained and interrogated.

Police sources said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off as the brain behind missing cars in the Awada area and its environs and would be arraigned when courts resume after the Christmas and New Year break.

Confirming the arrest of the man of God, the Commander of the F-SARS in the State Sector, Sunday Okpe, described the actions of Rev. Sam as a total disgrace to Christendom and his calling as a Pastor.

The commander affirmed that his office had registered the case in the court of competent jurisdiction and on the resumption of the court after the festivities, Rev. Sam would be charged to court.

Another police source added that Rev. Sam was arrested by detectives attached to Awada Police Division following a report lodged by one Sunday Obaji, on the stealing of his Lexus 330 car from where it was parked.

It was gathered that Obaji was living in the same building with the suspect and Rev. Sam, had on several occasions, borrowed Obaji’s car for use and when the car went missing from where it was parked, Obaji reported the matter to the police and after investigations, the stolen vehicle was traced to the reverend.

