Sapeurism The lifestyle movement of the dandies in the Congo

In Congo Brazzaville and Congo DRC, is a lifestyle movement known as Sapeurism, a flashy dress trend made up of expensive flashy suits worn by men of average income.

In Brazzaville and Kinshasha, several men proudly walk on the streets with puffed up chests and swagger similar to dandies in France during the 18th and 19the century.

Both Congo nations are not particularly known for fashion but for the stereotypical things such as poverty and war. Fortunately, fashion seems to be growing in this concrete jungles. The fashion movement is known as Sapeurism.

Sapeurism or Sapeur is derived from the French acronym 'SAPE' which stands for Société des Ambianceurs et des Personnes Élégantes. This society of sorts is strictly for fashionable like-minded men in the Congo.

These men dress in colourful and extravagant suits. It's not just that they dress in eye-catching suits but they do it with so much style, confidence and swag that they become the centre of attraction when they walk on the streets. They rock bowler hats, silk ties and other accessories also.

Sapeurism is one of the few fashion movements that don't belong to the rich. The Congo dandies are from the middle class and usually, save thousands of Francs before they can afford to go on shopping sprees to afford the suits and Italian shoes.

The Société des Ambianceurs et des Personnes Élégantes is a street oriented movement that is about attitude, confidence and style. It is about reshaping one's destiny even though surrounded by many challenges and obstacles.