Samsung :  Discover a Smarter Life with Galaxy J7|J5 Prime

Samsung has introduced two new smartphones to its mid-range devices - the Galaxy J7 and J5 Prime. These devices are improved versions of the J5 and J7 and are the ﬁrst mid-range Galaxy smartphones with a ﬁngerprint sensor.

The ﬁngerprint sensor, embedded in the Home key, boosts your phone's security. Only your ﬁnger can unlock your phone when you touch the sensor for quick and easy ﬁngerprint veriﬁcation, rather than swipe it.

The smartphones come in refined designs with real metal finishing that provides a premium look and a strong 2.5D Gorilla Glass 4 that ensures the screen is more durable. Each device have comfortable grip with streamlined design and compact body to ﬁt comfortably in your hand. They are narrower and have large screens for immersive viewing.

For the selfie lovers, the Selﬁe Flash on these smartphones uses the screen rather than an LED as a front ﬂash to provide more balanced lighting for brighter and more natural selﬁes.

Now all of your friends can easily ﬁt in the frame with wide selﬁe mode as the wide ﬁeld of view (103°) ensures that more people can ﬁt in the shot compared to a normal selﬁe (85°).

What are you waiting for? You can learn more about the Galaxy J7|J5 Prime from the Samsung Experience Store http://bit.ly/OnlineSES. Also follow Samsung on Twitter @samsungmobileng for updates about our devices. Discover a smarter life with Samsung.

This is a feature by Samsung