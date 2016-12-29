Ruthless :  Bus conductor stabs man to death after robbing him

The accused stabbed the victim to death after the latter tried to prevent him from escaping following a robbery.
The court magistrate, O.A. Salawu, gave the order on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Salawu reportedly refused to take the plea of the accused following the two-count charge of robbery and murder brought against him.
The decision to remand Olajire in prison was based on the fact that he had no legal representation and none of his relations were present during the court ruling.
He reportedly committed the offences on December 1, 2016, at the residence of Ugochukwu Nwosu, who was the victim.
In his attempt to escape being apprehended, the accused stabbed the deceased with a knife and a broken bottle, Sergeant Koti Aondahemba, the prosecutor on the case told the court.
His crimes contravened Sections 221 and 295(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 according to NAN.
