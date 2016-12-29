Home > Gist >

Ruthless :  Bus conductor stabs man to death after robbing him

Ruthless Bus conductor stabs man to death after robbing him

The accused stabbed the victim to death after the latter tried to prevent him from escaping following a robbery.

  • Published:
A broken bottle used as weapon of attack play

A broken bottle used as weapon of attack

(Pulse)

In Lagos Cameroonian cook explains why he murdered his boss
Lord Have Mercy Policeman lynched in Enugu state
Enemy Within Steward stabs mistress to death over salary in Lagos
Child Of The World Man who killed mother in Ogun says she was demanding for sex
Bloody Christmas Woman stabs husband to death on Xmas Day over food in Lagos
Cameroonian Monster Steward who stabbed employer to death made a dance video celebrating her death
Gone To Rest Bride-to-be who was murdered by cook goes home today

An Ebutte Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded a bus conductor named Dolapo Olajire in prison for stabbing a man to death after robbing him.

The court magistrate, O.A. Salawu, gave the order on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Salawu reportedly refused to take the plea of the accused following the  two-count charge of robbery and murder brought against him.

The decision to remand Olajire in prison was based on the fact that he had no legal representation and none of his relations were present during the court ruling.

He reportedly committed the offences on December 1, 2016, at the residence of Ugochukwu Nwosu, who was the victim.

ALSO READ: Woman stabs husband to point of death after sex [Graphic Photos]

In his attempt to escape being apprehended, the accused stabbed the deceased with a knife and a broken bottle, Sergeant Koti Aondahemba, the prosecutor on the case told the court.

His crimes contravened Sections 221 and 295(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 according to NAN.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)bullet
2 Femi Otedola Lavish Canadian sisters detained for allegedly extorting...bullet
3 ATM Queues Nigerian banks are behaving like MMM this Decemberbullet

Gist

Court Gavel
In Benin 2 men arraigned in court for acts of homosexuality
Seun Olorunfemi
Hit-and-run Reckless driver kills OAU medical student
Rapper Olamide throwing up the middle finger at Headies 2015.
2016 What a year this has been
An Afghanistan woman (Illustration)
What A Life Woman beheaded for shopping without husband in Afghanistan