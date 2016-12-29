Russian Plane Crash :  Read pilot's final words

Home > Gist >

His chilling last words are: “We are falling commander.” before the recording went quiet and the jet plunged into the sea killing all 92 on board.

The final words from the pilot of the stricken Tu-154 military jet show the Russian flight crew in panic as the plane lost height.

Black box evidence from the flight immediately after take-off from Sochi airport shows the pilots were struggling to control the flaps. The Sun UK reported.

play

 

He also said earlier on: “The flaps, b**ch, what the f**k!”

Major Roman Volkov, his co-pilot, a navigator and an engineer can be heard struggling to regain control of the plane.

Russian news agency Interfax said the “completed preliminary analysis of the data recorder…. leads to the conclusion that the priority version of the disaster is an error of piloting”.

However, experts say the flaps appeared not to be functioning “asynchronously” which could be a technical problem as well as pilot error.

Fifteen bodies have been pulled form the water so far, according to the Defence Ministry.

In addition some 156 fragments of the plane have been found. So far, only one passenger has been identified by relatives.

Written by Lanre Shitta

