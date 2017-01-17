RunYourRace Check out footwears people are ‘running with’ in 2017

All sorts of footwear photos have emerged on social media in the past few hours as some of you might have noticed. Here’s why…

#RunYourRace spiked up the social media sphere and people used this hashtag to talk about their dreams and aspirations for 2017. In essence, they were showing how they were running their race this year.

Some people decided to put a spin on it by going ahead to literally show their ‘running shoes’ for 2017 and there has been some interesting footwears photos.

Check them out below. So what kind of race are you running this year? Tell us using the hashtag #Runyourrace and If you think you have the coolest shoes… Please go ahead and show how you are running with style...or not… in 2017..lol.

Don’t forget to join the conversation on social media, who knows.. you may be motivating someone. Don’t forget to tag at least 5 of your friends. This should be fun.

This is a feature post.