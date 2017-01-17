#RunYourRace Check out footwears people are ‘running with’ in 2017

All sorts of footwear photos have emerged on social media in the past few hours as some of you might have noticed.

  • Published:
#RunYourRace play

#RunYourRace

World People Ex-footballer goes mad, picks refuse on Taraba streets
Ringling Bros Circus The 'greatest show on earth' is coming to an end
Heartlessness Dead child found inside gutter in Calabar
End Of The Road Notorious armed robber beaten to death in Bayelsa
Mental case Man murders sister for refusing to give him money for cocaine
Devil Incarnate Man arrested for killing wife in Ogun
In Lagos Bus conductor charged for assaulting police officer

All sorts of footwear photos have emerged on social media in the past few hours as some of you might have noticed. Here’s why…

#RunYourRace play

#RunYourRace
 

#RunYourRace spiked up the social media sphere and people used this hashtag to talk about their dreams and aspirations for 2017. In essence, they were showing how they were running their race this year.

#RunYourRace play

#RunYourRace

 

Some people decided to put a spin on it by going ahead to literally show their ‘running shoes’ for 2017 and there has been some interesting footwears photos.

#RunYourRace play

#RunYourRace

 

Check them out below. So what kind of race are you running this year? Tell us using the hashtag #Runyourrace and If you think you have the coolest shoes… Please go ahead and show how you are running with style...or not… in 2017..lol.

#RunYourRace play

#RunYourRace

 

Don’t forget to join the conversation on social media, who knows.. you may be motivating someone. Don’t forget to tag at least 5 of your friends. This should be fun.

This is a feature post.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Matharoo Sisters 'Canadian Kardashians' leave Nigeria quietly after...bullet
2 Pretty Mike Club owner explains why he puts leashes on womenbullet
3 Abiola Ajimobi "Mannerless children," Governor's daughter slams...bullet

Gist

The old cultist and his men
Old Criminal Elderly cultist operating in Delta community arrested
A maid has been docked for stealing with broom
Magic Fingers Housemaid steals employers' N700K using broom
The Ringling Bros Circus will close in May 2017
Ringling Bros Circus The 'greatest show on earth' is coming to an end
Court gavel
In Lagos Bus conductor charged for assaulting police officer