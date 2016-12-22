Ruined by Faith :  Man divorces wife who donated car as seed to pastor

A 50-year-old man, Kingsley Onyenobi, has divorced his wife, Chioma, for donating a car he bought for her as seed of faith to pastor.

The divorce case was heard at the Agege Customary Court in Lagos where the 18-year-old marriage was dissolved.

Reporting concerning the matter, the Daily Post News disclosed that Onyenobi regards his wife as a careless and wasteful.

The estranged husband stated his large investment in his wife's business went on to be a waste as she could not properly manage it.

Chioma on the hand appealed to the court not to grant her husband's request who she claimed to be in love with.

Court president, Phillip Williams, however thinks the couple can no longer live together as husband and wife.

This was why he gave the order to dissolve the marriage despite Chioma's incessant plea.