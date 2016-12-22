Home > Gist >

Ruined by Faith :  Man divorces wife who donated car as seed to pastor

Ruined by Faith Man divorces wife who donated car as seed to pastor

The court president concluded that the couple can no longer live together, and as a result dissolved their marriage.

  • Published:
A broken marriage is like a broken egg play

A broken marriage is like a broken egg

(Total Media)

Toke Makinwa Own your truth and your mistakes too
Pulse List 2016 The biggest winners of the year
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they will marry a man who has another wife abroad
Too Extreme Man deprives wife of sex as correction for bad behavior
Pulse List 2016 10 shocking stories of the year
In Ekiti Mother of six seeks divorce after 20 years
Divorce Adultery destroys 22-yr-old marriage

A 50-year-old man, Kingsley Onyenobi,  has divorced his wife, Chioma, for donating a car he bought for her as seed of faith to pastor.

The divorce case was heard at the Agege Customary Court in Lagos where the 18-year-old marriage was dissolved.

Reporting concerning the matter, the Daily Post News disclosed that Onyenobi regards his wife as a careless and wasteful.

The estranged husband stated his large investment in his wife's business went on to be a waste as she could not properly manage it.

Chioma on the hand appealed to the court not to grant her husband's request who she claimed to be in love with.

ALSO READ: Wife tells divorce court how husband impregnated her sister twice

Court president, Phillip Williams, however thinks the couple can no longer live together as husband and wife.

This was why he gave the order to dissolve the marriage despite Chioma's incessant plea.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Bastard Child ‘My dad deserved to die’ -UK deportee who murdered fatherbullet
2 Christmas Promo! Prostitutes now offer sex at N500 per roundbullet
3 Brazil Controversy as former slave plantation opens with blacks as...bullet

Gist

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
Ember Month Tragedy Bus driver kills 11 children after losing control of vehicle
A depiction of a man raping a boy.
In Niger Police apprehend blind beggar who lured boys into homosexuality
HRM Orhifi Orovwagbarha, the Ovie of Agbarha in Warri Kingdom
Ovie of Agbarha Monarch rescued from gunmen less than 24 hrs after abduction
An Alsatian dog.
In Lagos Lady who slept with a dog for money narrates experience