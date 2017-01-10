Rough Play Corp member announces gay status on IG

A young gay member has announced to all and sundry that he is a proud, sexy black gay.

  • Published:
Gay corp member play

Gay corp member

(instagram)

In a country where the law punishes homosexuality with 14 years imprisonment, a corp member has declared his gay status on social media.

The young man with his name as @sammyking on Instagram, has not only admitted to being gay but has shared posts that suggest the same.

ALSO READ: Repented gay shares harrowing experience

Gay corp member play

Gay corp member

(misspetite)

 

His bio on Instagram reads, "I'm so interesting... Proudly African, Sexy Black Gay."

Seeing as young men in Nigeria who have been stereotyped for being a little feminine and dressed differently, have been treated, we can only wonder what will become of this young man in a country that is mostly hostile to gays.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

