Robert Hulseman :  Inventor of the red cup passes on

The man who created the great pop culture staple and house party mainstay, red cups, is dead.

  Published:
Olamide and Davido holding red cups play

Olamide and Davido holding red cups

(Bisisi)

The name Robert Hulseman might not ring a bell but his invention is a pop culture staple.

The man who invented the red cup passed away on December 21, 2016, at the age of 84. He passed away in Illinois, Chicago.

His invention, the red solo cup is a mainstay of many Nigerian music videos and house parties. Let's not forget that rapper Olamide cannot be seen in public without holding a red cup.

Olamide with his red cup on stage play

Olamide with his red cup on stage

(Bisisi )

 

The company that manufactures the red cups, Solo Cup Company was established by Hulseman’s father in 1936.

Robert Hulseman started working in his father's company when he was 18 years old. He started off in the factory and moved up the ladder to eventually become the President and CEO.

Wizkid holding a red cup play

Wizkid holding a red cup

(Bisisi )

 

The famous red cups made its first appearance in the 1970s. The cups are made of polystyrene and designed to accommodate stacking and resist breaking while withstanding drops.

Robert Hulseman, the inventor of the red cups play

Robert Hulseman, the inventor of the red cups

(legacy)

 

The red cups are synonymous with fun, partying and games such as beer pong.

In 2009, the Solo Cup Company redesigned the bottoms of the red cups to square which increased sales. The company makes blue cups too but they are less successful than the red ones.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

