A man suspected to be a ritualist has been caught red-handed while exhuming some corpses at a Muslim cemetery in Kogi State.

According to Facebook user, Mofiinternational Usman who posted the story on his wall, the suspect who gave his name as Isiaka Isah, was caught digging up one of the graves and on interrogation, confessed that he was instructed to bury some materials at the graves but could not show the angry crowd what he intended burying in the grave.

This is how Usman captured the incident on his wall:

"He is by name Isiaka Isah; he was caught in the act of digging one of the graves at the Karaworo/Angwan Tiv Muslim cemetery today morning by our well-trained vigilante men in the community.

If not for our quick intervention, he could have been mobbed to dead by the angry youths. But during my interrogation with the suspect, he said his intention was not to exhume a dead body.

He further said that he has been having a fearful terrible nightmare in which he does see ghosts chasing him which now led him to consult a native doctor who instructed him to go and bury some items in a grave so that the ghost will stop chasing him.”

“When he was urged to bring out the already buried items, he said that he could no longer where he buried the items.

He was since been handed over to the DPO ‘A’ Division, Lokoja, for further investigation."