Ric Hassani The problem with this gentleman's TEDx Talk

Ric Hassani's TED Talk got dragged on Twitter

If you been anywhere on Twitter today, Friday, January 20, 2017, you would have noticed the dragging of promising singer Ric Hassani.

On Tuesday, January 17, 2017, Ric Hassani gave a TED Talk in the city of Port-Harcourt and if you go by the verdict on Twitter, it sucked, as in really sucked.

If you, however, watch the video after all the online bashing, Ric Hassani's talk is not as bad as it seems.

 

He started off with chasing your dreams, surrounding yourself with like-minded people and not taking the advice of goats. And you know what? This is what most TED talks are about anyway- a forum to 'ginger' people to chase their dreams.

 

I thought this was what Ric Hassani was going to talk about but surprisingly it wasn't. He was actually there to speak on domestic violence because his popular single 'Gentleman' touches on that.

Ric Hassani - Gentleman

"It's expensive to stand out in this industry" says Ric Hassani

Ric Hassani doesn't touch on this topic until the latter end of his talk and it was a bit flat for such a serious topic. The singer should have done a better job at giving a talk on domestic violence.

 

If he had stuck to his narrative of being a lion, Ric Hassani's talk would have memorable for the right seasons. It's not his speech was that bad, the problem is that it was disjointed.

I have heard worse TED Talks and most of Kanye West's latest interviews are just random thoughts of an egomaniac.

Ric Hassani is a gifted singer with a good sense of fashion. He should channel his talent into these areas to public speaking.

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

