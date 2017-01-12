A community in Rivers State has been thrown into mourning, wailing and lamentations as the body of a retired senior police officer who was murdered by unknown men and buried a shallow grave was exhumed.

According to South-South News, the murdered officer, DSP IK Ikechi, an indigene of Kono community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, was killed by the unknown assailants and his remains were buried in a shallow grave on January 9, 2017.

Though no one could give reasons for the murder of DSP Ikechi, said to be a peaceful gentleman, the shocking discovery has thrown his community into panic and confusion.

The state police command has vowed to unravel the mystery behind the brutal murder of the retired DSP as well as bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.