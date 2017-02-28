Don't Touch Residents use 'Juju' to battle PHCN officials

Some residents of a community in Oyo State have taken the case of PHCN beyond the ordinary as they have now resorted to battling them with the use of Juju.

  • Published:
The juju laced PHCN pole play

The juju laced PHCN pole

(Twitter)

Some Nigerians are not smiling at the moment owing to the exorbitant and estimated bills they get from officials of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), even when they do not enjoy electricity.

To show their displeasure, angry residents of a community in Oyo State took the fight to the of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), when they tied a local 'Juju' to a pole to deter the officials of the company from climbing the pole and disconnecting them.

However, the IBEDC believes the residents were only doing that to avoid paying their electricity bills as they posted the photo on their Twitter page with the caption:

"Lol, some Nigerians will do anything to avoid paying bills. As seen in Oyo state.

Have a great week!"

But they did not, however, say if they had supplied the electricity to the aggrieved residents to warrant them coming up with this local method of preventing them from climbing the pole.

See the tweet here.

 

More

