Marilyn was happily married to Samson but when things took a turn for the better, she dumped her husband for a rich chief who promised to marry her.

But the reality dawned on her when the chief dumped her and sent her out of the apartment he got for her with nothing.

Now she can’t go back to Samson while her family has also disowned her.

Read her story here:

“My name is Marilyn, a 36-year-old woman. I am very bitter right now and I can’t stop blaming myself for the present mess I have found myself in.

I have jumped from the frying pan into the fire due to my greed and my urge for material things. I allowed my friends to lead me astray and now as I cry, they have all deserted me and I have no one to turn to.

I am writing this to warn other women in my shoes or who would be tempted with thinking the grass is greener out there that all that glitter is not gold.

Before I found myself in this predicament, I was married to Samson and we had two children but along the line, my husband lost his job and things became quite difficult for us.

The company he worked before the retrenchment gave us just three weeks to park out of our official quarters and we had to get a room and parlor apartment in a crowded house to manage while Samson tried to get another job.

All his efforts proved abortive and things went from bad to worse when our children had to stop school when they were sent home because of fees.

My small business was all we depended on and when things became too difficult for us to bear, my friend Adaugo, promised to introduce me to a rich chief who could help.

When we went to see the man, he told me he would only help me if I allowed him to sleep with me. Initially, I refused and told him I was a married and he told me to leave his guest house as he was not ready to throw his money away on someone he would not gain anything from.

After about some months and with our landlord giving us just one week to park out of his house when we could not renew our rent, I went back to Adaugo who took me to the chief again and he insisted on sleeping with me and I had no option but to agree.

That was the beginning of my journey to this quagmire. The after sleeping with me, chief gave me money with which I used to pay our rent and lied to my husband that I got a loan from our women cooperative.

I was able to restock my shop and even expanded it and got two other shops. I was now able to travel to Dubai and China to buy goods for me shops.

I kept seeing the chief and he spoilt me silly with money and other material things and with time, I even gave Samson money to set up a business and when he asked where I got the money from, I told him I was involved in a contributory scheme.

But somewhere along the line, chief told me he was no longer comfortable with me sneaking around to see him and said he wanted to make me his third wife and I must leave my husband.

Like a sheep being led to the slaughter slab, I agreed to leave my husband and marry chief. I guess he must have hypnotized because I just packed out of my home and moved into one of chief’s houses and despite several remonstrations from my family and that of my husband and church members, I was not ready to listen to anyone.

But the scale has been lifted off my eyes after living with chief as a common-law wife for two years when he came one day and told me to vacate his house as his new wife was coming in.

I thought he was joking but he sent his boys who forcefully threw my things out of the house and told me never to come close to chief again.

Not only that, he has also closed my shops and the accounts he opened for me and I am now the greatest loser anyone can think of.

My husband and children would not have anything to do with me while my family has disowned me for bringing shame to them.

Marilyn.”

The teaser for the day was:

What words of advice do you have for Marilyn today?

How Nigeria voted:

She should go back and beg her husband for forgiveness? - 25%

She got exactly what she deserved - 18%

She should seek forgiveness from God and her family - 50%

She should sue the chief for destroying her life - 7%

How would you vote here?