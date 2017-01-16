Faustina was forced by her parents to marry the son of her father’s business partner instead of Kingsley whom she loved with the whole of her heart.

But after her marriage to James, she has found it difficult to forget Kingsley whom she is still in love with and often sneaks out of her matrimonial home to be with him and they are planning to elope and get married.

Read her story here:

"My name is Faustina, a 26-year-old married woman. I must state here that my parents forced me to marry James who is the son of a family friend and my dad’s business partner.

I had to obey my parents but deep down, I knew I would not be a happy woman because I was madly in love with my ex-boyfriend, Kingsley and wanted to spend my life with him.

Right from day one, my parents, especially dad, did not accept Kingsley when I took him home to introduce to them.

I remember clearly that after Kingsley left, my dad called me into his study and told me in clear terms that he would never give his blessings for Kingsley to marry me, adding that he had an agreement with his friend that James would marry me when he got back to Nigeria from America where was based.

I fought my parents, threw tantrums, cajoled them and even reported them to elders in the family but they stood their ground and in the end, I was married off to James.

We have been married for three years now but I have never known happiness for one day and even when James is making love to me, I always visualize Kingsley on top of me.

James knows my situation and has tried his best to make me love him but I still cannot bring myself to loving another man apart from Kingsley.

I keep thinking about him and once in a while, I sneak out of the house to meet Kingsley for sex and at such times, I feel like not going back to my husband.

Kingsley has mooted the idea of our running away to Europe where we could get married but I know my parents would disown me if I ever do that.

Faustina.”

The teaser for the day was:

What do you think Faustina should do in this situation?

How Nigeria Voted:

She should divorce James and get married to Kingsley - 33%

She should stick to her husband and forget about Kingsley - 39%

She should continue seeking sex from Kingsley - 8%

She should let her parents know she does not want to stay with James - 21%

How would you vote in this instance?