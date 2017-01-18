Calista is a 30-year-old widow after losing her husband, Roland after three years of marriage. But her life has never remained the same as his ghost has been disturbing her.

He appears to her even in the daytime and makes love to her in her dreams. He has also refused to allow her to have any relationship with another man.

How does she get out of his grip and free herself from the ghost of her late husband?

Read her story here:

"My name is Calista, a 30-year-old widow. I lost my husband, Roland three years ago in a ghastly motor accident and since then, he (or his ghost I would say), has refused to let me live my life.

I met Roland when I went for an interview at a shipping company in Lagos and though we did not hit it off immediately, it was a just a matter of time before we fell madly in love.

He worked for an oil and gas servicing company that did business with the company I had gone to look for a job. We started out being friends and from there, we became lovers.

Roland was so besotted on me and did everything to make me happy and fulfilled. He went out of his way to show me so much love and care and I became the envy of my friends who had all been praying for such a caring and doting man.

After two years of dating, Roland proposed to me and six months later, we got married and I could not have been happier as I was getting married to a man who loved and cared for me more than he did to himself.

Everything Roland did was to make sure I remained a happy woman. But there were some things he used to say which today, has turned out to be my albatross.

Roland used to tell me that even death could not quench his love for me and that we would die at the same time. At such times, I never took his words seriously because I thought they were words of a man in love and he never meant what he said.

But how was I to know that he could have been predicting what would happen if he died suddenly because today, I know better.

I remember the dark day death snatched my husband from me vividly. He had to travel to the headquarters of his company in Port Harcourt and had to go with the company vehicle.

I was expecting him to call me when he got to his destination but the next call I had was from an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps three hours later telling me my husband was involved in an accident along the Ore-Benin road.

The official who called only said I or any member of his family should come to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and refused to answer any further query from me.

I called Roland’s younger brother and frantically told him the message I got and he went off to Benin that same day.

He came back late that night with some of their family members to tell me my husband had died on the spot of the accident.

My world came crumbling before my very own eyes on hearing the news. I fainted and came back to life three days later in a hospital.

After Roland’s burial, I mourned him for close to one year as the culture demands and after the mourning period, I decided to move on with my life but that has been very difficult because Roland has refused to let me be.

He appears to me at all times, even in the daytime, with tears and blood dripping from his eyes, telling me how much he loves me and how lonely he is wherever he is.

Most nights, he would appear in my dreams and make love to me and when I wake up, it would be so real as semen would be dripping out of my private parts.

Anytime I try to get into any relationship, Roland would appear in the dream begging me never to leave him for another man. There was a time one of my male friends took me to a restaurant for lunch.

He sat beside me and started begging me never to leave me. In my fear and desperation, I shouted at him to leave me, making everyone in the restaurant to stare at me like a mad woman.

Needless to say that the man cut all ties with me, thinking I had gone mad. This has gone on for far too long and all the places I have gone to seek help has not helped.

I want my late husband to allow me to live my life in peace but it seems the more I seek help, he intensifies his efforts to frustrate me.

What do I do?

Calista.”

What should Calista do to free herself from the late Roland?

How Nigeria voted:

She should go to a spiritual church to break the bonds - 21%

She should go to a powerful native doctor to cut all ties with her late husband - 4%

She should go to a man of God who would help her - 63%

She must make some sacrifices to sever any links between them - 12%

How would you vote here?