Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers advise Alfred to kill his stepmother

39% of Pulse Nigeria Poll have advised Alfred to allow the prophet battle his stepmother spiritually so that his destiny can change.

  • Published:
It takes a lot for a man to cry play

It takes a lot for a man to cry

(YouTube)

Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they will beg a mother to reverse a curse placed on them
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they will battle a witch spiritually
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they would not kill if their pastor told them their mother is a witch
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Peter to go to God in prayers
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Fadekemi should leave her church
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say a curse from a pastor has no effect since he is not God
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they will never kill their mother if they are told she is a witch

Alfred is a 49-year-old man who has never had good luck in his life and his pastor has revealed that his stepmother is the behind his travails.

There is a caveat that for his destiny to change, the woman must die and Alfred must give the go-ahead for the spiritual battle to begin.

Read his story here:

"My name is Alfred, a 49-year-old man living in Lagos though I am from the southern part of Nigeria. I must say that all through my life, I have never had any good luck or breakthrough.

I have lived a life of pain, agony, sorrow and discomfort all because of unseen hands which have now been traced to my stepmother.

My later father had two wives with my mother being the first. When our biological mother died, our stepmother was saddled with the task of taking care of me and my two siblings but she did a mess of the job as she clearly discriminated between us and hr own two children.

We grew up in an atmosphere of hatred, abuse, and resentment as our stepmother made sure we did not enjoy any motherly love while she showered her children with affection.

We all dropped out of school and left home early to fend for ourselves. The funny thing was that our father who was relatively well to do did not care about us one bit.

He did everything our stepmother told him to do and even when we went to him for anything, he would make sure to ask the woman for her advice and if she did not approve of it, that would be the end of it.

Since I came to Lagos over 20 years ago, things have been topsy-turvy for me as I scrape to feed, pay my rents and generally survive.

At my age, I am not married, though I have three children from a woman who dumped me when I could not take care of her.

I live in a shanty with my children and we barely get enough to eat. I can't afford to give my children the best of life because I don't even have a good job. I am not lazy and I do my best to make ends meet but all my efforts have been in vain.

Some three weeks ago, a friend invited me to their church's all night program and it was there that the man of God told me that my problems were caused by my stepmother who locked my destiny inside a padlock and threw it into the river.

The prophet further told me that no matter what I do in life, I will never progress unless the woman is killed and her powers neutralized. But the proviso is that I must give him the approval to destroy her spiritually.

He has been waiting for me to give him the go ahead but I don't want her blood to be on my hands in as much as I want to be free from her grips.

Alfred."

The teaser for the day was:

Would you kill a stepmother who is withholding your good luck?

How Nigeria voted:

Yes, I will kill her immediately I know the truth - 39%

No, I will not want her blood on my hands - 7%

I will pray for God to forgive her - 16%

I will do whatever it takes to free myself from her - 38%

How would you vote in this issue?

More

Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers believe some mother could actually hinder one's progress

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Xenophobia Why do some South Africans hate Nigerians?bullet
2 Be Gone! Man seeks divorce from wife addicted to masturbationbullet
3 What A World Fulani herdsmen burn woman to death 4 days after giving...bullet

Gist

Lesbianism is becoming rampant
Morning Teaser 'I caught my fiancee having lesbian sex'
Given Dube claims he is God
End Times Zimbabwe man who claims to be God says Jesus no longer coming
Premium brand names ‘Steel Symphony 2’ as 2017 Colour of the Year
Dulux Premium brand names ‘Steel Symphony 2’ as 2017 Colour of the Year
Graphic Content
Devil Incarnate Woman stones 3-yr-old stepdaughter to death in Benue (Graphic Photo)