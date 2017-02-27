21-year-old Christopher Ohiememe, an armed robbery suspect arrested by the Lagos State Police Command has confessed that raping married women and under-aged girls during his operations fortify him spiritually.

PM Express reports that Ohiememe, an undergraduate of the University of Benin, Edo State, who was arrested alongside three other suspects by a team of operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad, said raping his female victims was part of the rituals he was told would strengthen him while joining a secret cult.

The suspect were arrested in their hideout in the Okokomaiko area of Lagos following a tip-off.

Ohiememe, while confessing to his interrogators, revealed that he was initiated into the secret cult by his late father at a tender age when he was in secondary school so that he will not be intimidated by his friends.

He added that though his father initiated and trained him to be a hardened criminal, he, however, did not spare his family members including his father who later said he regretted his action before he died and having him as his son.

“I was involved in so many criminal activities in the south east and south west including high-level kidnappings across Nigeria,” he reportedly confessed.

A police source said that the suspect and his gang members had been declared wanted a long time ago by the state Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni who mandated the police authorities to make sure they are caught by all means.