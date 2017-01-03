Randy Goats Two remanded in jail for gangraping, impregnating 13-yr-old

A Magistrates court has remanded two suspects in jail for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-yr-old girl.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Holy Bastard Prophet impregnates 16-yr-old daughter, gives her concoction to abort
Sharp Shooter Wife tells divorce court how husband impregnated her sister twice
Dad From Hell Man in trouble for raping, impregnating daughter
In Ekiti Man arraigned in court for forced sexual intercourse
Pervert Alert Man docked for raping 12-yr-old niece
Face Of Evil See pastor who raped 17-yr-old girl during spiritual deliverance
Paedophile Alert 56-yr-old man in court for raping 13-yr-old girl
Randy Goat 70-yr-old arrested for raping 8-yr-old deaf, dumb girl in Ogun
Sex Bandit Pastor arrested for impregnating 15-yr-old of lover
Randy Bastard 40-yr-old man in trouble for impregnating 15-yr-old stepdaughter

Two men have been remanded in Kano prisons on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, for gang-raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

The suspects, Muhammed Abubakar aged 58 and Ali Garba, aged 45, both of Hotoro Quaters, Kano, were brought before a Magistrates court on charges of rape.

ALSO READ: Man in trouble for raping, impregnating daughter

Punch reports that the prosecutor, Suleiman Danladi, told the court that the elder brother of the victim, Murtala Aminu, reported the case at the Hotoro Police Division on September 11, 2016.

The court heard that the accused committed the crime in May 2016 in Hotoro Quaters.

He said, "The pair decieved and lured the 13-year-old girl to different locations to rape her. As a result, the victim became pregnant."

According to the prosecutor, the victim was taken to Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital for examination, where she was confirmed to be pregnant.

The offense reportedly contravenes section 283 of the penal code, but the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

ALSO READ: Mechanic sent to Kirikiri prison for raping, impregnating 15-yr-old girl

Chief Magistrate Mohammed Jubril, ordered the accused remanded in jail until January 18, 2017, when the case will be brought for mention.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 In Edo Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicidebullet
2 Bobrisky US man reportedly wants to marry famous cross-dresserbullet
3 Cold Heart Woman bathes sleeping hubby with hot oil on Xmas daybullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Sterling Bank logo.
Sterling Bank Fire guts part of bank building in Abeokuta
Fun and games at Malta Guinness Herbs Lite booth.
Malta Herbs Brand thrills consumers at fitfam fest
The friend killer, Ndubuisi Kalu
Poverty Man murders best friend for refusing to contribute N200 to repay faulty fuse