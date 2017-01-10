Randy Goat Teenager docked for raping 4-yr-old girl

A 15-year-old boy has been remanded in jail over the rape of a 4-year-old girl.

A 15-year-old boy has been remanded in jail by a Kano Upper Sharia Court, sitting at Kofar Kudu, for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl.

During the hearing which took place on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, the boy of Salanta Quarters Kano, face charged of rape which is contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code, Daily Post reports.

The prosecutor,  Insp. Auwal Muhammad told the court that the case had been transferred from a juvenile court sitting in Audu Bako Secretariat Kano.

The court heard that one Muddasir Ado of Sharada Quarters Kano reported the case at Sharada Police Division, Kano, on October 26, 2016.

The prosecutor said that at about 1 p.m on the same day, the accused lured the complainant's daughter on her way back from school.

Mohammad said that the accused took the young child to an uncompleted building at Sharada Quarters and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

Daily Post reports that the victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment.

The accused reportedly pleaded not guilty to the count charge of rape levelled against him.

The Judge, Qadi Atiku Bello ordered the accused remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till January 25, for mention.

