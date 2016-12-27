Rahma Haruna :  Viral Hausa teen who lived in a plastic bowl is dead

Remember the viral 19-year-old Hausa teenage girl who spent all her life in a plastic bowl?

Well, she died yesterday, on Christmas day after a brief illness.

Freelance photojournalist Sani Maikatanga who made the pictures of the physically challenged girl carried by her 10-year-old brother in bowl go viral, reported her death on his Instagram.

"Rahma Haruna a 19 years old girl has pass away on Sunday 25th of December 2016 ... may Almighty grant her Jannatul Firdausi ... ameen"

Born with a mystery condition, Rahma Haruna has no limbs and suffers constant pain, as she lives most of her life in a plastic bowl.

The 19-year-old, from Lahadin Makole village in Kano was born a healthy baby but when she turned six months old her growth came to a sudden halt and she stopped hitting key development milestones.

For much of her life, Rahma's family would carry her in her bowl, with her brother Fahad taking her into Kano each day to beg for alms. Later, a journalist Ibrahim Jirgi, gave the family a wheelchair.

Despite the daily challenges Rahma faces, the brave teenager is full of hope for her future and dreams of opening her own shop.

May her soul rest in peace. Ameen.