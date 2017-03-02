Rachel Dolezal Trans-black woman gets an official Igbo name

Rachel Dolezal has changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo.

Rachel Dolezal is white but identifies with blacks play

Rachel Dolezal is white but identifies with blacks

(Mirror UK)

Remember Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who lived as a black woman for years?

In 2015 exposed Dolezal was exposed as a white woman who had been posing as a black woman for years.

The 39-year-old woman has gotten an Igbo name after going through a rough patch of unemployment. Her name is now Nkechi Amare Diallo. She changed her name back in October 2016.

Rachel Dolezal or Nkechi Amare Diallo changed her name to get some attention after she tried to get a job since the controversy.

She has applied for over 100 jobs with no luck. No one wants to hire her because of her reputation. Providing for her three kids has been difficult. Dolezal is on the brink of being homeless. Her friend helped pay her two months rent.

In 2016, Rachel Dolezal announced she was writing a book

Dolezal told NBC that the book, is about “this larger issue of if you don’t fit into one box and if you don’t stay there your whole life, being identified from birth as who you are – what does that look like? Race didn’t create racism, but racism created race."

(Mirror UK)

 

She also expressed her excitement to write the book, and to "really get into addressing some of the issues that I’ve researched for many years," and hopes to get back into teaching.

Dolezal identified as a black woman and was president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter in Spokane, Washington until her estranged biological parents revealed last year that her heritage is white.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

