Pulse TV Exclusive Olajumoke Orisaguna counts her blessings

Olajumoke Orisaguna counts her blessings

Viral sensation Olajumoke Orisaguna recalls those who helped her become who she is today.

  Published:
Olajumoke Orisaguna, in an interview with Pulse TV play

Olajumoke Orisaguna, in an interview with Pulse TV.

(Pulse TV)

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, Olajumoke Orisaguna, spoke about the people who have been influential in her rise from obscurity to fame.

During the interview she thanked Azuka Ogujuiba of ThisDay Newspaper for taking her in as her little sister. Azuka Ogujuiba was instrumental in Olajumoke's success story.

She put her on the cover of This Day Style which further catapulted her into fame after her chance meeting with TY Bello.

Olajumoke Orisaguna play

Olajumoke Orisaguna

(Instagram)

 

Olajumoke Orisaguna also thanked the CEO of Sujimoto Construction, Sijibomi Ogundele for getting her a three bedroom flat in Surulere and paying her tuition at Poise Graduate Finishing Academy.

play

 

Olajumoke Orisaguna made it to the 2016 Pulse List of 'Top 10 people social media blew up'. 

"Talk about a rag to riches story. Olajumoke Orisaguna was virtually a nobody until that fateful Sunday when she stumbled onto the set of TY Bello's photoshoot for the British-Nigerian rapper Tinie Tempah.

Olajumoke Orisaguna play

Olajumoke Orisaguna for Thisday Style

(Ty Bello)

 

Her life changed overnight from covering This Day Style, earning a modelling contract, moving into a serviced apartment, and going to a finishing school. Her story was picked up by several international news websites and she got interviewed on CNN."

Olajumoke Orisaguna and Ty Bello play

Olajumoke Orisaguna and Ty Bello

(Ty Bello)

 

In another clip of her exclusive interview with Pulse, Olajumoke Orisaguna cried as she recalled her rags to riches story. She also thanked TY Bello who discovered her.

