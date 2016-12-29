Pulse Tips :  How to brand yourself properly

Branding is the total perception a person or an organization creates in the minds of people. It is your identity. It is what you are known for.

The strength of a brand is in its consistency. In building your personal brand, these are a few things you should pay attention to.

Your name. It starts with your first name. Don’t tell me your first name is Oreatolaoluwayimika. I’m not going to remember. You either shorten it or get a more pronounceable name. Also, the way you call your name is very important. Pronounce it with weight, confidence, and class. A classic example of someone who does that very well is James Bond. He’ll be like “My name is James, James Bond”.

Your handshake. This has to be firm and warm. Such that if a person shakes 500 people in a day, he will be able to remember your own above the rest.

The way you dress. This goes a very long way in influencing the first impression people have of you. Do you want to be perceived as playful, very serious, party-loving or sexually loose? It’s in the way you consistently dress.

Your business card. You cannot afford to let yourself down on this. The way your business card looks will tell if you’re one that strives for excellence or you will take just anything. The way a comedian or rapper’s business card looks will be different from the way a bank CEO’s business card will look. They are trying to create two different types of perceptions.

The friends you hang out with. Most people who don’t know you personally will judge you by the people they see you with regularly. So if you are an investment banker or a lawyer but you hang out mostly with Yahoo boys. You are destroying your brand as nobody will want to bring their money to you. They’ll think you are a fraudster.

What you post online or discuss in public. Don’t go posting nude girls pictures online if you don’t want to be perceived as promiscuous. You can’t always be discussing make-up, Peruvian hair, and nails in public and not been seen as petty.