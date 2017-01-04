Pulse Tips How to achieve your New Year goals

Some of us are still setting while some are just going to set them. However, the problem is not in setting goals, it in is the actualisation of those goals. These are few tricks that will help your goals succeed this year.

Stick them to your wall. That means you will have to get them written down. Write down your goals then paste them on your wall, wardrobe or any part of your room where you will see them regularly. This will help to constantly remind you of what you are supposed to achieve.

Divide the goals into phases. Aside writing down your goals, you should write down how you want to measure the level of success of each one at each point. They should be in phases, so you can give yourself little credits each time you achieve a part of it or when you are starting to lag behind. For example, if your goal is to start a business. The first phase might be to write the business plan, the second; to register the business, the third; to get investors and the fourth; to get the business running. That way, you will get more fired up after completing each phase to go all the way and achieve everything.