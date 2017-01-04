Pulse Tips How to achieve your New Year goals

It’s the beginning of the year and many us will have set goals highlighting the things we want to achieve before of the year.

  • Published:
  play (Ajee)

Child Abuse Woman burns step-sister with hot iron in Lagos
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Amarachi’s husband should get another apartment for his new wife
Pulse Tips 5 skills you can learn online for free
Union Bank unveils three ultra-modern branches in Lagos
Gone Too Soon Friends mourn South Africa-based man who died while holidaying in Nigeria (Photos)
Domestic Violence ‘I have nowhere to run to’ – Battered wife cries out after years of abuse by husband
MMM Nigeria "January 14th is sacrosanct," Ponzi scheme tells investors

It’s the beginning of the year and many us will have set goals highlighting the things we want to achieve before of the year.

Some of us are still setting while some are just going to set them. However, the problem is not in setting goals, it in is the actualisation of those goals. These are few tricks that will help your goals succeed this year.

  1. Stick them to your wall. That means you will have to get them written down. Write down your goals then paste them on your wall, wardrobe or any part of your room where you will see them regularly. This will help to constantly remind you of what you are supposed to achieve.

  2. Divide the goals into phases. Aside writing down your goals, you should write down how you want to measure the level of success of each one at each point. They should be in phases, so you can give yourself little credits each time you achieve a part of it or when you are starting to lag behind. For example, if your goal is to start a business. The first phase might be to write the business plan, the second; to register the business, the third; to get investors and the fourth; to get the business running. That way, you will get more fired up after completing each phase to go all the way and achieve everything.

  3. Get an accountability partner. Get someone who also has big goals and is serious about achieving them or just someone you have respect for. Agree to tell the person your goals and he/she will keep asking about the progress of each and hold you accountable if you are getting slack or lagging behind. The fact that you don’t want to look stupid or lazy in from of the person will make you want to get out of bed and achieve them.

Written by Iyebiye Olawuyi

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Bobrisky US man reportedly wants to marry famous cross-dresserbullet
2 In Edo Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicidebullet
3 Waterloo Notorious OOU burgler arrested by the policebullet

Gist

 
In USA Man sets stepdaughter on fire
Hollyweed Man behind vandalisation of iconic Hollywood sign identified
The Bk Chat Ldn crew
BK Chat LDN If you are black, young you must watch this show
The late Christie Agbulu
Lord Have Mercy Body of kidnapped lecturer found inside bush 2 months after abduction