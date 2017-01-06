Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they will rather remain childless than sleep with a pastor

Princess has been married for three times without a fruit of the womb and all her husbands have been besotted on her giving them a baby or they sent her away.

Her third husband is all set to dump her if she cannot bear a child and a man of God has told her that if she wants to be pregnant, she has to sleep with him.

Read her story here:

"My name is Princess, a 36-year-old woman. I have been married for two years without a fruit of the womb. In fact, this is my third marriage and I have always been dogged with the same childlessness.

I first got married to Benson when I was 20 and the marriage lasted for six years before my husband’s family forced me out of the house because I could not bear a child.

I cried my eyes out and blamed God so much for my predicament. I went to several hospitals, conducted tests, went to see spiritualists and spent so much money on assignments with all of them assuring me that I would soon have my own child but all were to no avail.

Before I got married the second time, I had told my new husband, Steve, what I was going through and he assured me that he would stick by me no matter what.

But it was just a matter of time before Steve got fed up with my situation and began frustrating me. Instead of telling me he was done with me, he just went away from the house and for six months, was nowhere to be found only for him to come back one day with a vehicle and packed all his property.

He told me he had gotten married to a woman who would give him children and that I was free to move on with my life.

This was another moment of tears for me as I was once again, a divorced woman due to my inability to have a child.

I continued seeking the face of God and two years later, I met Edem who promised me heaven and earth if only I would be his wife.

Knowing that I could not have a biological child of my own, I told Edem I could not marry him but he made me understand that having children was not the reason he wanted me to be his wife.

But just two years after we got married, he is now a changed man. Edem has been making life a hell for me, bringing home several women and when I complain, he would tell me that since I am equally a man, I should not complain if he wants a woman who will have his children.

I was so devastated and I had to run to a spiritual church close to my area where I told the prophet my problems.

The man gave me some assignments and days of dry fasting to observe and at the end of it, he told me that he has a revelation that he is the only man who can get me pregnant.

I don’t know if such a revelation is from God or the prophet just wants to take advantage of me but I am desperately in need of a child to stay in my husband’s house.

Princess.”

The teaser for the day was:

Would you sleep with a pastor just because you want to have your own child?

How Nigeria voted:

Yes, if that is the only option left - 19%

No, I will never do such a thing - 20%

Since he is not God, I will never succumb to that - 25%

I will rather remain childless than commit such a sin - 36%

How would you vote here?