Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers advise Rachael to move on with her life

48% of Pulse Nigeria Poll readers have advised Rachael to move on with her life after Moses refused to marry her after 10 years.

  • Published:
Sex Issues

Rachael, a 38-year-old woman, has been in love with Moses who is five years younger than she is.

Over the years, Rachael has showered love and material things on Moses, believing he would get married to her.

But after postponing the day for close to 10 years, Moses threw her a bomb: that his family does not want him to marry someone who is older than he is.

Read her story here:

"My name is Rachael, a 38-year-old woman. As I write this, I am in tears as a man I have loved, nurtured, assisted and did everything for, decided to turn what would have been a happy ending for me into sorrow and heartache.

You can imagine how a man I gave 10 years of my life would turn around to bite the fingers that fed him just when I thought my joy would be fulfilled at the end of this year.

I met Moses when I was at my lowest ebb after my fiance of three years, left me and got married to a very rich widow.

Moses was five years younger than I was but he displayed such a maturity that belied his age and no one would have thought he was just 27-years-old then.

I was skeptical about dating a younger man but he made me feel so much at ease and kept assuring me that age was mere numbers.

Within a short while, I was madly in love with Moses and being the kind of person I am, I shared everything I had with him. I loved him with everything in me and made sure he never lacked anything.

When we met, Moses was just a junior staff in his place of work and his salary was nothing to write home about. With my connections, I got him a better job, got an apartment befitting of my lover and bought him a car.

I made sure he lacked nothing so that he would not be tempted to look at other women. When it came to sex, I did my very best to satisfy him and even went out of my way to catch up with all his sexual fantasies.

The first time I got pregnant, I thought Moses would be happy and that we would get married immediately but when I told him, he said he was not ready to be a father and that I should get an abortion.

When I told a friend about it, she insisted I kept it as that could make Moses change his mind but he was not happy at all and vowed to leave me if I did not do away with the baby.

For fear of losing him, I had to abort the baby at five months. Since then, I had taken in twice more but he kept saying he was not ready. He would promise to come with his people to meet my family so that we would plan for the wedding but he kept postponing the date.

In November of this year, after putting so much pressure on him, Moses promised that he would come with his people during the Christmas and when I got home, I informed my people that my fiance would be coming to see them on December 24 like he had promised.

On that day, we cooked all kinds of food, ordered for drinks and prepared for the coming of Moses and his people but what did I get?

A complete embarrassment as he sent me a text late in the evening that his family has forbidden him from marrying a woman older than him and he could not disobey his parents.

Since then, I have been devastated and inconsolable. How would a man I loved with all my heart and took care of treat me in such a callous way? He did not even deem it fit to call me to tell me, only to send me a text message on such an important day?

Rachael.”

The teaser for the day was:

What would you think Rachael should do about Moses’ treachery?

How Nigeria voted:

She should just move on with her life - 48%

She should get him arrested - 9%

She should deal with him spiritually - 10%

He was not meant for her, so she should let go - 33%

How would you vote here?

