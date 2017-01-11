Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers advise Ebube to leave everything to God after Alfred dumped her

Ebube was looking forward to her dream wedding with Alfred whom she loved with all her heart but just when her dreams were coming true, he decided to deal her a heavy blow.

"My name is Ebube and I am a 30-year-old woman working in Abuja. I am very depressed at the moment and I have contemplated suicide several times in the last one month.

The reason for this mood is the fact that a man I loved with all my heart and was praying to spend the rest of my life with dumped me one month to our wedding.

Alfred and I met three years ago and it was not until six months after that I agreed to give him a chance after he had pestered my life to no end.

When we started dating, I told him that I was not ready to go into a meaningless relationship as I was no longer getting younger and my parents were on my neck to settle down.

After dating for one year and some months, Alfred proposed to me on my birthday and that was the best birthday gift I ever got in my life.

After the proposal, we I took him home to meet my parents and he formally asked them for my hands in marriage.

Alfred’s parents and siblings too were ecstatic that he has finally decided to get married and they thanked me for being responsible for that.

After going through all the introductory ceremonies, a date was fixed and agreed to by both families and we began preparations in earnest. My siblings went into full gear with every one of them taking up one responsibility or the other to make the day grand.

Everything was going on smoothly, the cards had gone out, the venue booked, the caterer paid and my wedding gown ready, when Alfred called me on the phone one day and told me casually that he was no longer interested in the wedding.

I thought he was only trying to pull my legs and went to his house to find out why he should crack such an expensive joke but he told me he meant everything he said and that nothing could ever change his mind.

I was devastated and went to his family house to report to his parents. They called him and asked what was going on and he maintained his stance that he was pulling out.

My parents, our mutual friends and even church elders have tried to talk sense into him but he has refused to back down. He keeps saying the reasons are best known to him without saying what I have done to deserve this trauma.

My problem now is how to face the public with just a few weeks remaining. I am really troubled and I am not sure I can withstand the shame Alfred has put me into.

Ebube.”

The teaser for the day was:

What would you do if your groom/bride decides to pull out of your wedding?

How Nigeria voted:

I would go ahead and pick another partner - 18%

I will make sure he/she refunds all I spent on the preparations - 19%

It would go to show he/she was not meant for me - 12%

I will leave everything to God - 52%

How would your vote swing here?