Home > Gist >

Pulse List :  7 tips to have the best house party ever

Pulse List 7 tips to have the best house party ever

If you do not know how to throw a really good house party, this article is here to show you the way.

  • Published:
Get to know how to throw an epic house party play

Get to know how to throw an epic house party

(Bustle )

In Saudi Arabia They threw a secret party, but a video exposed them
"The Wedding Party" Romantic comedy grosses over N120M in 12 days
In 2016 were grateful for… Mr Eazi’s emergence and instant influence on pop music
Pulse Tips 5 things you should know before you graduate
PDP Hoodlums attack party chieftain in Akwa Ibom state
Bez Live Artiste alongside Simi, Falana, Johnny Drille gives best live performance in recent times
Olajumoke Orisaguna Model recalls in tears journey to fame in exclusive Pulse TV interview
Mr Eazi There's a certain braveness to the young man who owned 2016

It's the season of house parties when people open up their homes to friends so that they can have some mad fun.

Christmas and New Year won't be complete without house parties in Lagos. Whether on the mainland or the Island, house parties are going down.

Just like anything in life, some house parties rock and others suck. If you are planning on having a house party and you do not want it to flop, these are the tips you should follow;

Grill At The Pent 'Major Key’ edition play

Grill At The Pent 'Major Key’ edition

 

1) Only invite cool kids

Cool kids are the life of a party especially a house party. Do not invite the razz and the lame to your house party. They will crush the mood and the vibe. Your guest list should be only for the cool ones who know how to turn up big time. Also, have lots of pretty women.

 Nigerian Student Fashion And Design Week 2016 play

 Nigerian Student Fashion And Design Week 2016

 

2) Good Music

This is a no-brainer. The music has to be banging and be on an A+ level. Get a DJ who knows a thing or two about house parties. If you cannot afford a DJ, go to Soundcloud a get a pretty good mix and hook an aux cord to your phone. Viola!

3) Invite neighbours

Chances are that your party is going to be loud and disturb your neighbours. If you don't want them knocking on your door to keep things down, invite a few of them over to the house party to be a part of the loud festivity.

Small chops and alcohol play

Small chops and alcohol

(Review Naija )

 

4) Small chops and barbecue

Like really, if you do not have small chops or barbecue at your house party then it is a flop. You need a lot of these to get the party flowing. Nigerians can't resist small chops and barbeque.

Homemade spirits and household products containing alcohol are popular throughout the former Soviet Union as a cheap alternative to standard brands but are also blamed for a large number of alcohol-related deaths play

Homemade spirits and household products containing alcohol are popular throughout the former Soviet Union as a cheap alternative to standard brands but are also blamed for a large number of alcohol-related deaths

(AFP/File)

 

5) Alcohol

Really do we even need to explain this? Jesus turned water into wine at a party. Enough said.

6) Lock the doors

If you do not want to find your guests doing the nasty-nasty in your room, your best bet is to lock all the rooms in your house. Drunk and high people do not respect privacy and personal space.

The Chicken Connoisseur with Poet & Vuj of Copa 90 play

The Chicken Connoisseur with Poet & Vuj of Copa 90

(YouTube/Copa 90 )

 

7) FIFA

The coolest house parties have a spot where guys and babes can play FIFA. Hands down FIFA is the most popular game in Nigeria and not everyone wants to come to a house party and dance. Some just want to FIFA and chill.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Despicable Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)bullet
2 Femi Otedola Lavish Canadian sisters detained for allegedly extorting...bullet
3 ATM Queues Nigerian banks are behaving like MMM this Decemberbullet

Gist

Transactional relationships are the norm in Nigeria
Dear Nigerian Women Speaking from the other side of the aisle
A broken bottle used as weapon of attack
Ruthless Bus conductor stabs man to death after robbing him
Court Gavel
In Benin 2 men arraigned in court for acts of homosexuality
Seun Olorunfemi
Hit-and-run Reckless driver kills OAU medical student