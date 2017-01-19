Pulse List 5 hallmarks of an African dictator

African dictators, they might be few in the continent these days but we still have them.

The antics of President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia has reminded many of us that we still have a few old men desperately holding on to power.

In this new Africa, Jammeh and his likes have no place. If he refuses to leave and allow a democratically elected man become President, ECOWAS will have no other option than to kick him out .

As we wait to see what happens to Jammeh, Pulse Gist brings to you the five hallmarks of African dictators.

1) Troll the nation with elections

African dictators are some of the biggest trolls ever. They allow elections to hold and when the results do not favour them, they cancel the elections based one or two flimsy excuses.

The truth is that they never had the intention to leave office if the results don't favour them. It was a trick all along to make people think democracy while it was an illusion from the onset. They play an expensive joke at their country's expense.

2) Weird fashion sense

African dictators pretty are weird fashionistas. From Mobutu Sese Seko's leopard cap, General Sani Abacha's Rayban aviators to Idi Amin rocking two watches at the same time, African dictators have their own sense of style.

Their fashion sense reflects their mindset. They live in a bubble, a warped reality where they think what they were is actually some cool fashion statement.

3) Refuse to step down

This is the classic hallmark of African dictators. They hold on to power for decades. The President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema has been in power for 36 years. The most notorious African dictator Robert Mugabe has been President of Zimbabwe for 35 years. And the older they become the more silly statements and rules they make.

4) Blame the West

Another hallmark of African dictators is to blame Western powers for their country's woes. The biggest example of this is Robert Mugabe. Despite his counterproductive economic policies, he blames the West for the collapse of Zimbabwe's economy.

5) Rapper lifestyle

Dictators are the real rappers. They live life to the fullest showing off luxurious cars, mansions, exotic women and expensive clothes. Yeah, just like rappers. The only difference is that rappers did not steal from a country's treasury before balling.