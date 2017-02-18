Primary school pupils of a school in Enugu state were reportedly arrested for failing to do their assignments.

At least, that's what a Facebook user identified as Nkem Beluchi, claims.

According to the User's post, the school known as the Early Dew Montessori Primary School located in GRA area of the state, reportedly had its students between the ages of four to seven, arrested for not doing their assignments.

The post revealed that the police were called to the school and the pupils put into the Hilux provided by the police.

Beluchi also alleged that the Hilux used in conveying the kids was used to carry corpses just before the underage arrests.

Sharing photos showing the kids lined up and being conveyed inside the Hilux, Beluchi wrote:

"Enugu State Government Police in conjunction with Early Dew Montessori "primary" School GRA Enugu, arresting 4 to 7 year olds and putting the behind a hilux -the same place they put dead bodies, and where they could have jumped out from fearfully- for not doing their assignments."

Although the photos seem hard to deny, these claims are simply hard to believe.

What do you think?