Pretty Mike Lagos state government lost the plot on this one

Yesterday, Thursday, January 12, 2016, Lagos state arrested night club owner Pretty Mike.

The owner of Club Uno was arrested for dehumanising ladies. Pretty Mike was seen in December last year and January 2017 having two women on leashes at two public events.

His January stunt at a wedding in January proved too distasteful to many Nigerians and it led to his arrest.

Upon his release, Pretty Mike tendered an apology to Nigerians .

"There has been a lot of controversy over two of my outings holding some females on a leash. I apologise to all the women and the good people of Lagos State, Nigeria and the rest of the world who feel dehumanised by this craft that meant well.

"I will use other platforms and format to continue to create the necessary awareness," he wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Dog chains, consent, cannibals Dr. Olukoya and Pretty Mike

"Lagos State Government will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour that (any) attempt to dehumanise any citizen in the State" tweeted the Lagos State Government Monitoring Team yesterday.

Lagos State Government will not tolerate any anti-social behavior that attempt to dehumanize any citizen in the State. — LASG Monitoring Team (@LAGOSGMT1) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The arrest of Pretty Mike feels like a play to the gallery. Pretty Mike did not commit any crime by having women in chains. They gave him his consent. You could say it was immoral but immorality is not a crime, facts only.

The arrest of Pretty Mike is a waste of resources when there are thousands of children who suffer from domestic violence. Nothing is done about this. Kids are beaten and forced to sell on the road instead of going to school. Why isn't the Lagos state government arresting the adults responsible for these kids?

Also, there are so many domestic servants that are being abused daily. What is the Lagos state government doing to ensure that domestic servants are treated like human beings and not animals?

Pretty Mike's arrest was just to gain cool points, nothing else. There are serious issues to deal with.