Eze Nwalie Nwogu, the owner of a popular Lagos club house who is also known as 'Pretty Mike', has explained why he put leashes on women.

This is following his arrest by the Lagos State Police who made him write an undertaking that he will not repeat such an act.

In an interview with Punch News' Saturday Beats, Nwogu disclosed that his perceived abuse of women was actually a sort of activism meant for female empowerment.

He qualified his action as a mission statement of a greater goal, claiming that only extreme measures such as his can bring the public's attention to the cause.

“I have done it twice and let us not make it look as if it is something I have been doing all the time.

"The two times I have done it were weddings where I was part of the groomsmen which means that I have a personal relationship with the bride and groom.

"The overall reason I chose to do this was because of the mission statement behind it. It is just unfortunate how people are so quick to jump into conclusion without actually finding out what is going on.

"All they think is that it is an abuse, or a form of slavery or perverted thoughts.

“For me, there is a mission statement. I would give you some examples to explain the mission statement behind my action.

"I would not call any names but I am sure we all know about an Emir that was given a 15-year-old as a wife.

"To me, that is putting women on a leash. We talk about traditional rulers that marry underage women, that is putting women on the leash.

"We talk about boyfriends and husbands that beat their spouses and abuse them physically, emotionally and spiritually, that is putting women on a leash.

"I needed to get the world’s attention first to be able to pass across my mission statement. It is all about women advocacy at the end of the day.

"It is all about empowering the women. These women have no voice. I refer to the girls I use as super heroes and we had to do something drastic in order to be heard and get the world’s attention. Now they are talking about it.

“Yes, there are other ways I could have gone about it but there has to be a new way all the time.

"This is the era of social media and if I come up with a good write-up about women advocacy, nobody would pay attention to me.

"I would not even get up to ten ‘likes’. We are in the era of social media and if you pay close attention, something drastic has to happen to get the attention of people on social media.

"Most of the people that have become popular on social media did so by doing something drastic, different and unique.”

Pretty Mike, who admitted to being a controversial person lamented about Nigeria being a backward society.

He believes the negative reactions he received on social media, particularly from women between the ages of 35 and 50 was proof of this.