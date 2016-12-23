Home > Gist >

Power Show :  Woman cries out after police officer in-law tear gassed her

Power Show Woman cries out after police officer in-law tear gassed her

A woman has cried out on Facebook about her sister-in-law who is a police officer who went to her shop and emptied a cannister of tear gas on her face.

  • Published:
The abused woman and the officer play

The abused woman and the officer

(Facebook)

Authourity Criminals Policemen allegedly raid Ogun community, torture farmer to death
Indictment 'The only interrogation Nigeria police knows is torture' - Amnesty International
Face Of A Brute Mastermind of school girl torture now in police custody
Above The Law Soldiers blind FRSC official for pleading on behalf of civilian
Official Rascals NSCDC officials brutalize trader, shaves off hair, beard, feed him with it
InNasarawa Police probe 4 officers over man murdered for forced confession
Power Drunk How soldiers brutalized trader, customer in Lagos
Love Gone Sour NAPTIP officer in police net for allegedly attempting to murder cop lover

A Lagos State-based businesswoman Oladipupo Adijat Abiola, is currently on the receiving end of a power show after her sister-in-law who is a police officer attacked her with tear gas in her shop.

ALSO READ: “Touch Not My Anointed: Pastor in critical condition after torture by senior police officer”

Abiola who went to her Facebook wall to put a picture of her disfigured face after the attack, said the in-law stormed her shop following a disagreement and showed her that she is above the law by emptying a canister of tear gas on her face.

This is what Abiola wrote on her wall:

“If u c dis lady, pls avoid her cos she is a bad fellow. Look at wat she did to dis poor lady. she intentionally went to her shop and poured tear gas on her sister in-law’s face,

And she is a police officer for dat matter. She took the law into her hand because she has the power to do so and she goes scot free. Please good citizen of Nigeria, is this right?”

ALSO READ: “The Police Is Your Friend: Man brutalized in PH for asking officer his offense”

Though the victim did not state what the disagreement was that led to the attack, it stills calls for concern when police officers in the country take laws into their hands and act as if they are above the law.

More

Police Brutality Friends demand justice for driver murdered in cold blood (Graphic Photos)

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Bastard Child ‘My dad deserved to die’ -UK deportee who murdered fatherbullet
2 Brazil Controversy as former slave plantation opens with blacks as slavesbullet
3 King Of Scam Court orders arrest of 1st Class Oba over fraud allegationsbullet

Gist

The late Corps member
Gone Too Soon Another female Corps member dies in Abia
MMM Nigeria
MMM Nigeria ‘I wanted to kill myself after losing N750K’ - Man who attempted suicide over Ponzi scheme
Animania is here again! Enjoy animated movies back-to-back on DStv
DStv Animania is here again! Enjoy animated movies back-to-back on DStv
Sad man
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they would make a church return seed money given in error