Poverty Wife arrested for killing husband over rice

A 67-year-old man, Leo Obriwonsi Parker, has been clobbered to death in his sleep by his angry wife, Favour, because she allegedly collected money from him to buy foreign rice during the Christmas period but only ended up buying local rice.

Niger Delta News reports that the incident happened at the couple’s residence along Azikoro road, Ekeki community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Favour who has been arrested by the Anti-Vice Squad of the State Police Command, it was gathered, was accused by her husband of collecting the sum of N27,000 to buy a bag of ‘foreign’ rice for the family for the Christmas celebration but instead, she bought a bag of local rice at the cost of N10,000 and pocketed the balance of the money.

The deceased family members who spoke to reporters said that though the argument of over the purchase of rice and the alleged diversion of N17,000 started on December 23, 2016, the wife allegedly killed her husband on Saturday, January 7, 2017, following an argument in their room.

It was learned that the deceased husband who was sleeping in the room before the arrival of the wife from an unknown destination, was dragged on to the tiled floor from his sleep by Favour and clubbed to death with a piece of wood.

One of the sons of the deceased, Okali Parker, said after Favour realized what she had done, she started parking her properties out of the house through the back entrance, while some of the deceased children and neighbors were outside having a quiet time.

Her secret was brought to light when the deceased grandchild, a five-year-old boy, who had gone to play at the back of the house, saw Favour packing her properties through the back entrance and dragging his grandfather on the floor with blood, and went to inform the elders in the front of the house.

“We went to confirm but met the room locked and pretended that we were not aware. When she came back for her fridge, we accosted her and ask her to open the door. But she refused.

We forced the door open and met our father on the floor in his pool of blood. She later told us that it was in anger,” the younger Parker said.

In a statement by the state police command confirming the incident, the suspect would soon be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.